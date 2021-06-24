Updated: Homicide charges filed in death of disabled woman

Anthony Cleveland

Alleged failure to seek medical treatment for a woman injured in a four-wheeler crash has led to criminal charges filed today against a Terre Haute man.

Anthony Michael Cleveland, 45, faces charges of reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent resulting in death in connection with the death of 32-year-old Casandra Danielle Ryan.

Ryan's body was discovered Monday by a friend at 2733 Prairie Ave., in a house where Ryan lived with Cleveland, who was legal power-of-attorney for the disabled young woman.

Cleveland told police Ryan had become disabled by a stroke, so he became her caregiver. He said she had mental disabilities and was an amputee who used a wheelchair.

In a probable cause affidavit filed today in Vigo Superior Court 6, police said an autopsy by Dr. Roland Kohr shows Ryan had several blunt-force trauma injuries and broken bones that Ryan could have survived if timely medical treatment had been given.

Police were dispatched to the home on Monday and a death investigation began after a friend checking on Ryan found the woman dead in bed. The woman told police Cleveland had called her to ask her to check on Ryan while he was out of town.

After police posted a notice about the investigation on their Facebook page, a person contacted police about a man and unconscious woman who were seen in the neighborhood on a four-wheeler the day before Ryan died.

Two witnesses said it was about 5 p.m. Sunday when they saw a younger woman who they described as limp and dangling from the back of a four-wheeler, which was driven by a man who resembled Cleveland.

Home surveillance video showed the same man and woman sitting upright on the four-wheeler in the neighborhood about two hours earlier, police said.

In a search of Cleveland's garage, police found a red four-wheeler with dirt impacted in the handle bars, grass or weeds in different areas. A pair of sunglasses stuck in the brush guard of the four-wheeler, police said.

Video from an area business showed Cleveland and Ryan at the Fort Harrison Road Kroger store earlier Sunday, with Ryan wearing sunglasses similar to the pair found in the brush guard of the four-wheeler.

The store video also showed Ryan to be physically clean without obvious bruising when she left Kroger. However, police report Ryan's body was bruised and dirty when she was found in bed, and dirt was found inside her clothing and on her skin.

The estimated time of death for Ryan was midnight Monday.

Cleveland was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 10:05 a.m. today. His bond is listed at $25,000, no 10 percent allowed.

Jail records show he is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 6 on Friday.

Original story, 10:27 a.m.: A Terre Haute man has been arrested in connection with a death investigation in the 2700 block of Prairie Avenue.

Police said the victim was a 32-year-old female.

Police were dispatched to the home on Monday. A death investigation continues, police said.