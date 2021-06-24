Cancel
Valdosta, GA

Lowndes passes 8,000 virus cases

By Dean Poling dean.poling@gaflnews.com
The Valdosta Daily Times
 18 days ago
File art

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County passed 8,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Thursday.

Virus-related deaths have remained at 145 for the past few weeks, according to the GDPH's daily status report.

There have been 4,976 antigen positive cases and 69 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.

South Georgia Medical Center updated its report Monday, reporting eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The hospital has reported 291 COVID-19 deaths and 1,599 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released since the start of the pandemic.

SGMC reported 34,867 people vaccinated.

According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week – which has been Mondays the past three weeks – as hospital officials say there's not much change to justify updating daily.

