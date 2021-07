Black Widow finally releases in some parts of the world after playing the waiting game like several other movies owing to the pandemic. However, in India, the film will only hit the theatres and for that, the wait continues. The reviews for the Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour movie are already in. The critics can’t stop gushing over the stand-a-alone feature on Black Widow, the glue that had kept all the avengers together. Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Her Black Widow Role, Says ‘I Feel Really Proud of This Film’