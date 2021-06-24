Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, CO

Loveland PD Helps to Save Doberman Puppy in Hot Truck

By Dave Jensen
Posted by 
Retro 102.5
Retro 102.5
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Somedays, it 'takes a village' to come to the rescue. Thanks to someone calling attention to the puppy, the police were able to do the right thing. Loveland Police Department (LPD)was alerted by a citizen to the fact that there was a dog tethered in the back seat of a black truck in the Wal Mart parking lot on Eisenhower; she said the dog appeared to be whimpering and trying to get air, with the window partially opened.

retro1025.com

Comments / 0

Retro 102.5

Retro 102.5

Windsor, CO
100
Followers
2K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://retro1025.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppy#Doberman#Loveland Pd Helps#Lpd#Wal Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

More than a dozen states have enacted 28 new laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access. State lawmakers have enacted nearly 30 laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access, according to a new tally as of June 21 by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Haiti president assassination suspect was confidential DEA source, official says

One suspect linked to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse had been a confidential source for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, a DEA official told Fox News. Following Moïse's death, there had been reports that someone had yelled "DEA" at the time of the assassination. The official said the agency was aware of those reports, and that while the suspect in question contacted the DEA after the attack, they were not acting on the DEA's behalf.
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy