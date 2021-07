We all know breakfast is the best way to start the day, but what if you could have breakfast any time of day? It may sound too good to be true, but it’s exactly what’s on the menu at the Thunderbird Cafe in Virginia. To start, this local establishment exudes Virginia hospitality. Moreover, it’s even been recognized as one of the South’s Best Eateries according to Southern Living Magazine. If you haven’t tried the home-cooked breakfasts from the Thunderbird Cafe, now’s the time.