Water Safety Tips

When you make the life-changing decision to become a qualified scuba diver, the first step is to enroll in an entry-level certification course. The next is to master the basic skills required to keep you safe underwater. The PADI Open Water Diver course covers no fewer than 40 different skills— from the correct way to enter the water to the best way to remove your gear at the end of a dive—all of which will be properly demonstrated and explained by your instructor. To give you an idea of what to expect, however, (or to serve as a refresher for those that are already qualified), this article takes a detailed look at eight of the most important beginner scuba skills.