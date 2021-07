Dozens of trains across Britain have been cancelled today due to staff shortages.The cause appears to be the so-called “pingdemic”, with essential staff being told to self-isolate because they have been in contact with a coronavirus case.GWR said: “A shortage of train crew means that an amended Great Western Railway service will be in operation today, Monday 12 July, due to a significant number of staff having to self-isolate following notification from Test and Trace.”London Victoria is seeing cancellations on links to the Sussex coast and some shorter-distance services.Multiple Thameslink services through London, connecting Cambridge with Gatwick airport, are cancelled.National Rail said:...