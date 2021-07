The pandemic has hit the Latin American and Caribbean region hard. Economies contracted more in 2020 than at any other time in over a century. For 2021, we expect a partial recovery that will bring hope. Nevertheless, the best way out of this crisis would be one in which the region can overcome the low growth that persisted before the pandemic, and that allows it to enter a path of greater development with equity and sustainability . For this to happen, Latin American countries must undertake actions and reforms aligned with that purpose.