Beshear Announces Back-To-Work Incentive For Unemployed Kentuckians

By WKMS
wkms.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentuckians receiving unemployment benefits could be eligible for a $1,500 payment if they re-enter the workforce by the end of July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the new back-to-work incentive at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Kentucky officials estimate roughly 60,000 residents are receiving $300 in weekly pandemic unemployment assistance on top of state unemployment benefits. The state is setting aside $22.5 million in federal CARES Act funding for the new program, which would cover the incentive payments for 15,000 participants.

www.wkms.org
