ECU research could lead to improved road pavement using recycled disposable face masks
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — You’ve seen them lying in parking lots and community parks across eastern North Carolina; they end up in the trash and in landfills as well as in area waterways. But soon those disposable medical masks that have become a big part of the coronavirus pandemic may soon end up under your tires, reinforcing asphalt used in road construction, thanks to research being conducted at East Carolina University.wcti12.com
