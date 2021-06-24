Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

2nd semitruck crashes atop Salt Lake City freeway ramp Thursday afternoon

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn RC Willey truck that collided with the median on I-215 west near I-80 is pictured in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 24, 2021. According toÂ Utah Highway Patrol officials, the truck was traveling northbound on I-215 west when it veered to the left, striking and then going over, and onto, the concrete barrier. The semi slid along the top of the concrete barrier for about 50 yards before coming to rest. The tractor of the semi was hanging over the edge of the structure, approximately 50 feet above traffic. (Annie Barker, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — A semitruck crashed onto the concrete barrier Thursday at about 3:35 p.m., forcing the closure of several ramps at the I-215 West and I-80 junction in Salt Lake City, Utah Department of Transportation officials said.

