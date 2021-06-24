Pokémon TCG: Celebrations collection celebrates Pokémon’s 25th anniversary this October, card remakes include Base Set Charizard

It looks like the Pokémon TCG is showing more love to the early Eeveelutions than some collectors expected. Back in May, the Japanese set Eevee Heroes was released with a focus on the eponymous Eevee and its many evolutions. Every Eeveelution had a Pokémon V card and one could collect VMAXes of each one as well, with certain ones in the set proper and others as promo cards in specific items. However, the main draw of Eevee Heroes is the Alternate Art cards. Most of the Eeveelutions received Alternate Art Vs and VMAXes, but the original three evolutions of Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon seemed to get snubbed on the Alternate VMAX front. However, the Japanese Pokémon TCG has now released the artwork for these three missing cards which will be available as hyper-limited promo cards.