Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations collection celebrates Pokémon’s 25th anniversary this October, card remakes include Base Set Charizard

By Jennifer Burch
nintendowire.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, The Pokémon Company has announced a new Pokémon TCG expansion set that will embrace and celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. Get ready to revisit some classic Pokémon TCG cards (we’re talking Wizards of the Coast-era) this October when Pokémon TCG: Celebrations is released!. Following in the footsteps of the 20th...

nintendowire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remakes#Charizard#The Pok Mon Company#Umbreon#Tcg#Celebrations Collections#Zacian#Pikachu V Union#Poke Ball#Hydreigon C#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Brazil
Related
Businessbleedingcool.com

Pokémon Enters Into New 25th Anniversary Collaboration With Oreo

This sweet collaboration began with a mysterious tweet. Twitter may be primarily known as the social media app where people go to dunk on each other, but it has also become a place where brands go to milk their followers for as much hype as they can get for delicious new endeavors. The official Oreo Twitter account posted a video that hinted at a mysterious collaboration, inviting people to figure out who their partner was but the riddle proved to be a tough cookie to crack. They have now followed up, though, revealing Pokémon as the mysterious company pairing with Oreo to deliver a treat to fans in the coming months.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Pokémon Celebrations Is The Next TCG Expansion

There’s virtually no hotter pop culture property in the country right now compared to Pokémon, particularly as it pertains to the beloved Trading Card Game. As is the norm, the Pokémon TCG is showing no signs of slowing down, as another expansion is in the pipeline for this fall. On October 8, Pokémon Celebrations will be launching stores. Here’s a rundown of the myriad different products that will be on offer:
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 10

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Bibarel Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Bidoof Breakout in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Bibarel cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Bibarel picks in the comments below.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Pokémon GO July 2021 Events include Pokémon GO’s anniversary, Community Day, Pokémon GO Fest, and more

July has always been a big month for Pokémon GO – it’s the month the game debuted in 2016 and took the world by storm and when Pokémon GO Fest is held – so it’s no surprise that it’ll be a busy, catching-extravaganza month for Trainers. The official Pokémon GO blog has shared its standard monthly overview post. Get ready for Deoxys (Defense Forme) and Mewtwo to take over raids, a newly announced Pokémon GO anniversary celebration beginning on Tuesday, July 6th, and more! Here are the full details:
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

New Legendary Regieleki Debuts In Pokémon TCG: Sky Stream

A new Legendary Pokémon makes its first Pokémon TCG appearance in Japan's upcoming Dragon-focused set, Sky Stream. Here's everything you need to know about Sky Stream, this new Legendary arrival, and how this card may appear in the English-language Pokémon TCG. Sky Stream is one of two Japanese-language Pokémon TCG...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Flareon, Vaporeon, & Jolteon Get Alt VMAXes In Japanese Pokémon TCG

It looks like the Pokémon TCG is showing more love to the early Eeveelutions than some collectors expected. Back in May, the Japanese set Eevee Heroes was released with a focus on the eponymous Eevee and its many evolutions. Every Eeveelution had a Pokémon V card and one could collect VMAXes of each one as well, with certain ones in the set proper and others as promo cards in specific items. However, the main draw of Eevee Heroes is the Alternate Art cards. Most of the Eeveelutions received Alternate Art Vs and VMAXes, but the original three evolutions of Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon seemed to get snubbed on the Alternate VMAX front. However, the Japanese Pokémon TCG has now released the artwork for these three missing cards which will be available as hyper-limited promo cards.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Galarian Birds Return In Japan's Pokémon TCG: Towering Perfection

After a major feature in Pokémon TCG's latest expansion, Chilling Reign, and its Japanese-language equivalent, Matchless Fighter, the Galarian Birds will once again feature in the upcoming Japanese set, Towering Perfection. It has been confirmed by Pokébeach that Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres will feature as holographic cards...
Video GamesNews 12

Pokémon GO surpasses $5 billion in revenue as it celebrates 5th anniversary

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi took a hit one week after going public. Shares plunged more than 20% after China announced a ban on the app over cybersecurity threats. The geolocation game Pokémon GO surpassed $5 billion in player purchases as it celebrated its fifth anniversary Tuesday. The amount puts it above similar titles, such as Dragon Quest Walk from Square Enix and Jurassic World Alive from Ludia.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Pokémon Go is five years old today, in-game celebration event now on

On this day, five years ago, Pokémon Go was first launched here in Australia before a global rollout over the following days. Since the launch, there’s now Pokemon featuring from all eight generations. They’ve added Buddy Pokemon, local trading, raids, Team Go Rocket, Battle League, Mega Evolution and more. It’s...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pokémon GO – 5th Anniversary Event: how to complete the Collection Challenge

Pokémon GO celebrates its fifth anniversary in a big way this July. After learning that Niantic’s game has earned more than 5,000 million dollars in this five years, the work of iOS and Android faces the future with the illusion of continuing to connect people through all kinds of events, activities, missions and a motto that does not change: Get all. The Collection Challenge The 5th anniversary event is here and in this article we are going to tell you how to get each of the Pokémon available with all possible methods.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

“Get out there and play!” – a pro Pokémon TCG Trainer’s story

Forget the ‘playground fad’ stereotypes – from the very beginning, back in 1996, the Pokémon TCG has been a carefully crafted tabletop game, with a flourishing competitive scene. As it’s evolved in the 25 years since, the international network of tournaments, leagues, and titles has grown with it, and so has the global online and offline community of fans – turning up to watch tournaments, tuning into livestreams, keeping up with the latest meta twists and turns, the best pro players, and top-performing decks.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO's TCG Research

It's time for Pokémon GO collectors to take advantage of the Pokémon TCG and GO Fest 2021 cross-promotion. The Pokémon Center has now shipped their GO Fest 2021 items which come with a Professor's Research trading card featuring the first-ever TCG appearance of Niantic's own Professor Willow. Each Professor's Research card given with this promotion has a unique code that can be redeemed to unlock a Special Research questline in Pokémon GO.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Japanese Pokémon TCG Releases Sky Stream & Towering Perfection

Today, dragons descend. The latest two sets of the Japanese-language Pokémon TCG have been officially released. Sky Stream and Towering Perfection can now be found in retail locations and online in Japan, with boxes soon to arrive in international locations that sell these products. Sky Stream and Towering Perfection bring...
Lifestylehypebeast.com

Owner of Million-Dollar Charizard Card Disrespects Original Pokémon Artist, Angers TCG Community

Gary Haase, the self-dubbed “King Pokémon,” now has the entire Pokémon TCG community turning its back on him. Haase is a 67-year-old collector who owns the most expensive Pokémon collection in the world. The collection is reportedly valued at $10 million USD, giving the collector a great amount of clout in the trading card community. Unfortunately for the “King,” a recent clip from a 2020 video has resurfaced, which sees Haase pull out his “base” Charizard collection. Amongst these cards was a mint condition Charizard in a sleeve that is signed by Mitsuhiro Arita, the original illustrator of the Charizard card, now a highly coveted item across the world.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Japanese Pokémon TCG Previews Cards To Be In Celebrations

The Pokémon TCG officially announced a few days ago that their 25th Anniversary set, Celebrations, is arriving in October 2021. While details on the set remain scarce, we know that it will be a smaller set with over 45 cards which will all be holo. Celebrations is bringing back classic mechanics and card styles in honor of this huge milestone, with examples being Lv. X, Gym Leader Pokémon, Light and Dark Pokémon, and more. We also know that there will be a subset of 25 cards that reprints iconic releases from past sets. While the English-language Pokémon TCG hasn't yet revealed any of the cards in the numbered set, the Japanese-language TCG has revealed two cards from their equivalent set, titled simply 25th Anniversary Collection.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Releases First Partner Pack: Sinnoh Today

The latest First Partner Pack arrives from the Pokémon TCG today. Take a look below to see what you get in this oversized booster pack. Today, July 6th, 2021 will see the release of Pokémon TCG: First Partner Pack – Sinnoh. This follows the monthly release of these sets of jumbo cards, each of which features oversized reprint cards featuring the focus region's starters with a golden Pokémon 25th Anniversary stamp. The series started with Galar and then continued with Alolan, Kalos, and Unova. With this month's release focusing on the Sinnoh Starters of the Grass-type Turtwig, the Fire-type Chimchar, and the Water-type Piplup, we are now more than halfway through this series. First Partner Pack releases will continue each month until every generation has had one, with Hoenn releasing in August, Johto in September, and finally Kanto in October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy