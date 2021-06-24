Retirement Doesn’t Lessen Davis’ Love for Golf, Pinehurst

Before presenting the 2021 U.S. Open trophy to Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines last Sunday, outgoing USGA CEO Mike Davis spent some time looping the course. An odd number of players made this year’s cut, which left the last qualifier, Akshay Bhatia — the 2018 N.C. Junior Player of the Year — in need of a partner. Former PGA Tour player Jason Gore, the USGA’s director of player relations, stepped up, but he needed a caddie on Saturday; Davis answered the call.