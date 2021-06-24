Cancel
Pinehurst, NC

Retirement Doesn’t Lessen Davis’ Love for Golf, Pinehurst

By LAURA DOUGLASS
pilot.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore presenting the 2021 U.S. Open trophy to Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines last Sunday, outgoing USGA CEO Mike Davis spent some time looping the course. An odd number of players made this year’s cut, which left the last qualifier, Akshay Bhatia — the 2018 N.C. Junior Player of the Year — in need of a partner. Former PGA Tour player Jason Gore, the USGA’s director of player relations, stepped up, but he needed a caddie on Saturday; Davis answered the call.

www.thepilot.com
