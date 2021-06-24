Woman, 24, dies in wreck

HIGH POINT — A young woman from northern Randolph County died in a two-car collision downtown Thursday morning.

Chandler K. Chavis, 24, of Trinity was driving a silver 2016 GMC Terrain on Lindsay Street shortly after 10:15 a.m. and ran the stop sign at Green Drive near High Point Market showroom complexes, driving into the path of a black Mini Cooper, the High Point Police Department said. The Mini Cooper hit the driver’s side of the Terrain, flipping it on its passenger side, and Chavis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected through the Terrain’s sunroof.

Chavis died at the scene of the wreck.

Police said Chavis was talking on her cellphone at the time she ran the stop sign.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, whose name wasn’t released, wasn’t hurt, Lt. Matt Truitt said. The driver was wearing his seat belt.

The High Point Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate, but as of Thursday afternoon no charges were pending.