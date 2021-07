Over 100,000 books and more line the shelves of three stores at the Berkshire Mall, patiently waiting for the opening day of Book Bonanza 2021. The annual used book sale will open its doors July 7 with the popular pre-sale, giving early bird shoppers first choice of this year’s selection with a $10 admission fee. The sale will continue to run July 8—11 concluding with the $5 Bag of Books sale on Sunday.