Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pro Football Focus ranks Grady Jarrett among the top players in the league

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their annual offseason rankings, Pro Football Focus put together a list of the top 50 players in the league. Per usual, PFF quantifies nearly every ranking with specific criteria, which they did here by noting these rankings were a projection of what will happen and not any particular reaction to the 2020 season. Furthermore, PFF disregarded positional value, so guards and running backs have an equal chance at a high rank as quarterbacks, who would dominate the list if positional value was heavily factored.

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#American Football#The Touchdown Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons: With Barkevious Mingo’s future in doubt, adding another pass rusher becomes even more important

The Falcons could have already used some extra help with their pass rush, but today, the level of desperation has increased in an instant. The Falcons have released a statement saying that they are taking these allegations “very seriously”, and I personally doubt that Mingo is ever going to suit up for Atlanta. My co-host of Talkin’ Birdy Matt Karoly talked about the logistics of Mingo’s deal, and what will happen if the Falcons decide to move on:
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Free agents to replace Barkevious Mingo

The Falcons recently released Barkevious Mingo, who posted bail last week after turning himself into Arlington, Texas police on a charge of indecency with a child (sexual contact). These charges are serious, and any NFL organization would’ve parted ways with Mingo, who isn’t some world-class pass rusher worth waiting on the legal process to reveal the truth. With the Falcons now clearly in the market for a pass rusher, Terry Fontenot will have around $8.6 million in cap space in his endeavors. Will he sign a high-profile free agent or stick to his method of cheap, one-year veteran deals?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Names The Hardest NFL WR To Cover

Even a cornerback as talented and confident as Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey will have certain guys who cause him trouble when they match up. In a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, Ramsey named the hardest wide receivers to guard in the NFL. His No. 1 choice was a guy who is also in the NFC West.
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Hurricanes ranked in top 20 by Pro Football Network

The Miami Hurricanes received one of its highest 2021 preseason Top 25 rankings from the Pro Football Network. Miami is 14th in the preseason Top 25 released by PFN last week. The Hurricanes return 19 starters. Miami has 10 starters back on offense and nine on defense. Quarterback D’Eriq King leads Miami.
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions land former No. 1 ranked prep QB in latest Pro Football Focus 2022 NFL Mock Draft

No matter where you look, the so-called experts are already projecting that our Detroit Lions are going to have one of the top selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. This does not come as much of a surprise at all as the Lions are coming off an awful 2021 season and they just got worse at the most important position on the field as Jared Goff is replacing Matthew Stafford.
College Sports247Sports

Pickens earns two-year grade from Pro Football Focus

South Carolina landed one of the top football recruits in the country in 2019 when defensive lineman Zacch Pickens signed to play for the program. Ranked as the No. 8 player in his class, and the fourth-ranked recruit to ever sign to play for the Gamecocks, Pickens came in with a lot of expectations on him.
NFLYardbarker

Jets' Quinnen Williams Ranks 78th in Pro Football Network’s Top 100

Drafted third overall in the 2019 NFL draft, expectations for Quinnen Williams have always been high. After a rookie season which left many wanting more, especially as fellow prospect Nick Bosa excelled in his first campaign, the Alabama product showed off his potential last season, recording seven sacks from the defensive tackle position.
NFLchatsports.com

Where does Hopkins rank among Cowherd's top NFL players?

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd recently unveiled his ranking of the top 10 players in the NFL right now. Former Clemson star and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins checks in at No. 6 on Cowherd’s list. “He’s the only player in the NFL [with] over 100 catches, 1,000...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Pro Football Focus examines best- and worst-case scenarios for 49ers in 2021

437 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Once again, Pro Football Focus took a different approach to predicting the records of each NFL team. The analytics site looked at the best- and worst-case scenarios for all 32 clubs. Pro Football Focus used season simulations by its research and development team to predict the high range (90th percentile) and low range (10th percentile) for each squad.
NFLYardbarker

Pro Football Focus All-American List Features Five Georgia Bulldogs

This preseason's latest all-American list comes from the folks at Pro Football Focus. The college scouting service released three all-American squads and an honorable mention team. Overall, PFF included five Georgia Football players across the three all-American teams. However,. WR, Arik Gilbert – Second Team. OT, Jamaree Salyer – Second...

Comments / 0

Community Policy