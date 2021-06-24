Pro Football Focus ranks Grady Jarrett among the top players in the league
In their annual offseason rankings, Pro Football Focus put together a list of the top 50 players in the league. Per usual, PFF quantifies nearly every ranking with specific criteria, which they did here by noting these rankings were a projection of what will happen and not any particular reaction to the 2020 season. Furthermore, PFF disregarded positional value, so guards and running backs have an equal chance at a high rank as quarterbacks, who would dominate the list if positional value was heavily factored.www.sportstalkatl.com
