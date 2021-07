Is a lightweight utility that enables you to clear some of the junk files that eat up space and affect the overall functionality of the PC. The program is not trully portable, but you do not need to bother with installation or configuration. The app comes with a minimalistic interface that includes a single window displaying all available options. In the upper section of the GUI, you can select the junk files that you want to remove, be it general temporary files, setup files or Internet files. Once you make the selection, you can hit the Sweep it! Button and all should be cleared in a matter of seconds.