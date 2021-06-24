Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Dad Saves Daughter’s Life With CPR He Learned From “The Office”

By Travis Sams
Posted by 
KISS 106
KISS 106
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Indiana man is crediting one of the most iconic scenes of "The Office" for helping him save his daughter's life. Matt Uber, from Carmel, Indiana, was playing with his four-year-old daughter, Vera Posy on April 25th. Matt said that he and Vera were running around and "she was chasing and giggling and laughing and all of a sudden, she wasn’t", according to WTHR. It was at that moment, she hit the floor and became unresponsive.

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
Carmel, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
Carmel, IN
Entertainment
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#The Office#Wthr#Cpr#Dunder Mifflin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Facebook
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Stoll’s Country Inn in Evansville Has Closed

A long-time buffet in Evansville has recently closed its doors. If you have ever driven north on Highway 41 in Evansville, right before you get to the intersection of 41 and Interstate 64, you may have visited a restaurant called Stoll's Country Inn. This place has been one of my family's favorite restaurants in the area for years. Why? Because it's an Amish buffet.
Posted by
KISS 106

Traverse City Carnival Ride in Barb’s Hometown Nearly Crashes to the Ground w/Riders on Board (VIDEO)

Barb's hometown of Traverse City, Michigan is making headlines after a carnival ride nearly crashed to the ground with riders aboard. Last week in Traverse City they celebrated the 95th annual National Cherry Festival. The mission of the Cherry Festival to celebrate cherries and promote community involvement. The festival consists of a Cherry Porch Parade where the townsfolk decorate their porches, windows, and yards in celebration. There is also a Farmers Market where visitors can take advantage of local produce. They host a hole-in-one event. Perhaps the most fun of all they have The Great American Duck Rack and Ultimate Dogs where dogs compete in ultimate activities. For all you beer lovers there is also a beer tent.
Santa Claus, INPosted by
KISS 106

Splashin’ Safari Voted One of the Best Water Parks in the Nation

USA Today released the 10 best outdoor water parks in the nation today, and Splashin' Safari landed on that list. We all know how wonderful Splashin' Safari is. There's so much fun to be had whenever you visit. From floating down the lazy river to chilling in the wave pools, the six massive water slides, and their three awesome water coasters, Splashin' Safari is a great time for everyone in the entire family.
Posted by
KISS 106

Evansville PD Seek Help to Locate Teen Last Seen on Division Street

The Evansville Police Department is asking for the help of the public to locate a missing Evansville teen. The young woman has been missing since July 2, 2021. According to a social media post made by the Evansville Police Department on the afternoon of July 4th, seventeen-year-old Hope Hayley Patrice House-Dispenza was last seen on July 2nd after leaving the Turnoni's location on Weinbach Avenue just north of the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville, Indiana at approximately 4 pm that afternoon. At that time she was seen walking down Division Street. It is unknown where she may have been going after leaving the pizzeria.
Posted by
KISS 106

Animal Encounter Coming to Evansville Libraries July 17th

If you've got a kiddo who loves animals, this is definitely an event you won't want to miss. Animal Tales is coming to a few Evansville Vanderburg Public Libraries on July 17th. They say Animal Tales isn't just a sit and lecture event, kids get the chance to learn about unique animals and get up close and personal with them. Judging by the Animal Tales promo video talking about what they have to offer you'll see everything from the cute and cuddly to the creepy and crawly, to the slithery.
Indiana StatePosted by
KISS 106

Indiana Just Changed the Law Regarding Marijuana and DUI

The law regarding marijuana use and Driving While Intoxicated has just changed in the state of Indiana and this could be good news for some Hoosiers. Prior to the new law going into effect July 1, 2021, if you were involved in an accident where you were not at fault, but you tested positive for marijuana, you could face felony charges - even if it had been days since you had used marijuana.
AnimalsPosted by
KISS 106

More States Reporting Sick & Dying Birds Including Indiana & Kentucky

Nearly a dozen states and the District of Columbia, are now reporting sick and dying birds, including both Indiana and Kentucky. Last week there was an update from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources claiming the sick and dying songbirds had been found in 43 counties across the Hoosier State. A new update has now expanded that list to 53 counties in Indiana. These include Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Gibson Counties here in Southern Indiana.
Posted by
KISS 106

Friends of Sinners Hosting Huge Rummage Sale in Owensboro

Friends of Sinners in Owensboro is hosting a huge rummage sale this weekend and there are thousands of items up for grabs. Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men and women to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills. The organization began in 2009 and continues to thrive today.
Posted by
KISS 106

Evansville PD Looking for Hit & Run Suspect in 6/30 Incident

There are a lot of risks involved every time you get behind the wheel of your car. No matter how good of a driver you are, how alert you are, or how rigorously you follow the rules of the road, there is still risk involved. One of those risks, unfortunately,...
Posted by
KISS 106

Up Your Insta-Game with the New Selfie Museum Coming to Owensboro

There's a new museum coming to Owensboro, Kentucky and it's not the normal type of museum, it's a selfie museum. So what exactly is a selfie museum? Here's what Wikipedia says about this new-age museum:. A "selfie museum" or "Instagram museum" is a type of art gallery or installation designed...
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Two Guys Epically Recreated the Minibike Ride from “Dumb and Dumber”

Just when I thought people couldn't possibly be any dumber, someone goes and does something like this... and totally redeems themself!. If you haven't seen the 1994 movie, "Dumb and Dumber" starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels you have clearly been living under a rock, and I don't know if we can be friends until you've seen the movie. It's a classic and one of the most iconic comedies of all time. So let's just sum the movie up real fast (for those who need a refresher). A woman leaves a briefcase at the airport terminal, a dumb limo driver (played by Carrey) and his dumber friend (Daniels) set out on a hilarious cross-country road trip to Aspen to return it. Along the way, they ride from Nebraska to Aspen on a pull-start minibike.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Everything You Need To Know Before Attending Evansville’s Fireworks Show

Downtown Evansville's annual 4th of July fireworks show is happening this weekend and there are a few things you might want to know about before attending. Evansville has one of the biggest and best fireworks show in the area. It's an annual tradition where people from all over the Tri-State gather along the Ohio River to celebrate America and watch in amazement at the fireworks along the riverfront. The 2020 fireworks display at the riverfront was canceled due to safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the show will go on as planned in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy