WNBA DFS Playbook: June 24
Thursday’s WNBA DFS slate is awfully interesting, but that isn’t to say it looks particularly competitive. All three games have a ton of blowout potential. Indiana has lost 14 games this season; 10 of them by double-digits. They are a threat to get blown out every time out, even if Dallas isn’t exactly a powerhouse. Chicago just beat the Liberty by 20 on Tuesday, and that game wasn’t even that close. Washington somehow managed to defeat Seattle with Myisha Hines-Allen, Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Erica McCall and Kiara Leslie all out on Tuesday, but they face an uphill battle to keep it close at Los Angeles Thursday. At the end of the day, we are probably going to have to pay up for players who could lose minutes in a...www.fantasyalarm.com