Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

WNBA DFS Playbook: June 24

By Steve Pimental
fantasyalarm.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday’s WNBA DFS slate is awfully interesting, but that isn’t to say it looks particularly competitive. All three games have a ton of blowout potential. Indiana has lost 14 games this season; 10 of them by double-digits. They are a threat to get blown out every time out, even if Dallas isn’t exactly a powerhouse. Chicago just beat the Liberty by 20 on Tuesday, and that game wasn’t even that close. Washington somehow managed to defeat Seattle with Myisha Hines-Allen, Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Erica McCall and Kiara Leslie all out on Tuesday, but they face an uphill battle to keep it close at Los Angeles Thursday. At the end of the day, we are probably going to have to pay up for players who could lose minutes in a...

www.fantasyalarm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Delle Donne
Person
Erica Mccall
Person
Natasha Cloud
Person
Kiara Leslie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Playbook#Dallas#Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

NBA changed its tune amid Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor ESPN drama

For some, “better late than never” is a sick joke. Late is the same as never. Last week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued an enough-is-enough declaration on the heels of ESPN’s latest racial strife — Rachel Nichols versus Maria Taylor. That followed the NBA’s blind, all-in promotion of Black Lives Matter and the Marxist fringe lunatics at its fore and core, a decision the NBA came to regret as matter of business, research and further BLM activities.
NFLWashington Times

WNBA: 99% of players vaccinated

Across men’s sports, leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL have had trouble getting their players vaccinated. Though 65% of players in the NFL, for instance, have at least one shot — there are plenty of players like Buffalo’s Cole Beasley and Washington’s Montez Sweat who have outright said they refuse to get the vaccine.
BasketballFrankfort Times

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 29 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:. WLPtsPvHighLow. 1. Las Vegas (12)114155212.
MLBfantraxhq.com

MLB DFS LOOK AHEAD: STACKS AND FADES FOR JUNE 28-JULY 1

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Did you get Lance Lynn’ed on Saturday? You know what I’m talking about. He was cruising through three innings against the Seattle Mariners only to have the game suspended due to rain and have Dallas Keuchel come in after the game resumed the next day. Someday 20 or 30 years from now, every stadium will have a retractable roof of some kind and we won’t have to worry about this nonsense. But for now, weather remains the most under-leveraged part of MLB DFS. Which games have good hitting weather? Which ones are weather risks where you can guess right when the masses may be avoiding? Do you fade those or not? Which stacks benefit from the wind blowing out in the right direction? If you don’t already, make weather analysis a part of your DFS preparations.
BasketballThe Day

WNBA roundup

Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 21 points after the third quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 10.6 seconds left and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 95-92 in overtime on Sunday in a Commissioner's Cup game. Gray had five points in the final seconds and finished with...
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins: More playbook issues for the Dolphins?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 16: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass in practice drills during Mandatory Minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on June 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) The Miami Dolphins continue their trend of...
Golffantasyalarm.com

PGA DFS Playbook: Rocket Mortgage Classic

What a great week we had on the PGA Tour last week unless you bet Bubba Watson to win before the tournament or you like your sudden-death playoffs to feature birdies. Bubba looked like he literally forgot how to swing a golf club coming down the stretch, and while his swing could easily return this week, it is hard to imagine anyone who watched the back nine Sunday will back him this week.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

WNBA results | Sunday

PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi scored 25 points and became the first player in WNBA history to score 9,000 career points in her return from a five-week absence as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 88-79 on Sunday. Taurasi, the league’s all-time leading scorer, had been out with a...
New York City, NYWNBA.com

Michaela Onyenwere Named Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month for June

NEW YORK – JULY 1, 2021 – The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty rookie forward Michaela Onyenwere has earned June’s Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month award. Today, Michaela became the first Liberty rookie to garner consecutive Rookie of the Month honors in franchise history since the award was instituted in 2010.
MLBpitcherlist.com

DFS Plays of the Day – June 28

Happy Monday! Today’s slate drops nine games upon us. Included in those outings are a bunch of weather concerns. Luckily, the Cubs will face off in Milwaukee’s dome, and Baltimore squares off against Houston in hitter-friendly Minute Maid. However, the midwest is getting pounded by rain, and if you’re rostering any players from those areas, please keep an eye out for PPDs. Outside of those issues, I hope you had a wonderful weekend, and good luck today!
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: Best/worst plays for Tuesday, June 29th

It was a nine-game slate on Monday, and besides two or three notable pitchers, there were slim pickings at the position in MLB DFS. That shouldn’t be an issue on Tuesday, as 15 games are scheduled to be played, with plenty of quality options to choose from for both pitcher spots on DraftKings. The dreaded Coors game will be on the main slate, meaning that we could possibly see some ownership from the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Though, with 15 games on the slate, ownership will be spread out by default. I won’t be going out of my way to get shares of either team, especially with German Marquez on the mound for the Rockies (I’ll explain later in the article), and Pittsburgh’s lineup isn’t full of guys I’m rushing to insert in my lineup. With all of the premier choices at pitcher, let’s dive into who I’m liking the most on Tuesday.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

5 Teams Reportedly Interested In Kevin Love Trade

Injuries limited Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love to just 25 games and numerous career-low averages this past season. But ahead of the 2021 offseason, there’s apparently a substantial trade market out there for him. According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, as many as five teams, including title contenders, are...
Motorsportsfantasyalarm.com

NASCAR DFS Playbook: Credit Karma Money 250

This isn’t the easiest slate we’ve ever had to read as it’s another Kyle Busch race. But hopefully this is the last we see of him since he has no other Xfinity commitments in 2021. Either way, by now we know what Atlanta is. It’s a 1.5-mile intermediate track and it’s heaviest on tire wear. I personally love DFS for Atlanta because tire strategy is key and managing those rubber circles will lead to success. I think it’s fine to look at previous Atlanta races, but be sure to take an extra look at the June 2020 Atlanta race. I’m looking for diamonds in the rough from that race since track conditions will be similar to what we see on Saturday. I’ll link the data from that race here.
MLBpitcherlist.com

DFS Daily Breakdown – June 30

Happy Wednesday! Today’s DFS slate features a 10-game slate starting at 7:05. Keep an eye on the weather as there’s rain in the forecast for the Royals/Red Sox and Padres/Reds games. We only have a handful of attractive pitchers on this slate, so getting our arms correct will be critical to makings some cash money. Let’s take a look at the Implied Run Totals for each game, and then we’ll dive into the slate!

Comments / 0

Community Policy