Phil Mickelson sinks viral 63-foot putt for a birdie at Travelers Championship
A month removed from winning the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson’s theatrics have yet to let up. The 51-year-old sank a 63-foot, 8-inch putt on the ninth hole for a birdie in the first round of the Travelers Championship on Friday, dropping him to 2-under at the time. Mickelson, a six-time major champion, won twice at TPC River Highlands, in 2001 and 2002 when the tournament was named the Canon Greater Hartford Open.www.courant.com