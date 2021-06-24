Cancel
Golf

Phil Mickelson sinks viral 63-foot putt for a birdie at Travelers Championship

By Shawn McFarland
Hartford Courant
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month removed from winning the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson’s theatrics have yet to let up. The 51-year-old sank a 63-foot, 8-inch putt on the ninth hole for a birdie in the first round of the Travelers Championship on Friday, dropping him to 2-under at the time. Mickelson, a six-time major champion, won twice at TPC River Highlands, in 2001 and 2002 when the tournament was named the Canon Greater Hartford Open.

www.courant.com
Phil Mickelson
Bubba Watson
#Travelers Championship#Birdie#Sinks#Shotlink#The Pga Tour
