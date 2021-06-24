Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Midfielder Carles Gil voted MLS Player of the Week

By revolutionsoccer.net
New England Revolution
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 9 following New England’s 3-2 win against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, June 23. This marks the second consecutive match week in which a Revolution player has been voted Player of the Week, after goalkeeper Matt Turner took home the honor for Week 8 following last Saturday’s 3-2 win at New York City FC.

www.revolutionsoccer.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Twellman
Person
Dejuan Jones
Person
Gustavo Bou
Person
Carles Gil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Fc#Major League Soccer#The New York Red Bulls#Revolution#Team Of#Mls Communications#Western Conference#Wsbk Tv38#Cbs Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: New England Revolution’s Carles Gil voted Major League Soccer Player of the Month

After a thrilling end to the Nations League a month ago, the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup is just about to kick off. 57 MLS players to compete in Concacaf tournament. New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Month by members of the media for June of the 2021 MLS season. New England Revolution Midfielder Carles Gil Voted MLS Player of the Month.
MLSABC6.com

New England’s Carles Gil Named MLS Player of the Month

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been voted Major League Soccer’s Player of the Month for June 2021. Gil earns the honor one week after being named the MLS Player of the Week for Week 9. The Revolution captain recorded five assists in three starts during the month of June, including back-to-back multi-assist games in victories on June 19 and June 23, raising his league-leading assists total to 10 on the season.
MLSKAAL-TV

MLS looks into alleged racial abuse toward Timbers player

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Major League Soccer is investigating allegations of racial abuse directed at Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara. Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said after Portland’s 1-0 loss to Minnesota United Friday night that a “discriminatory word” had been used by a Loons player toward Chara, who is Black and from Colombia. MLS says it has zero tolerance for abuse and offensive language and is launching an investigation.
MLSsportingkc.com

Busio and Salloi bag MLS Team of the Week honors

Sporting Kansas City Academy products Gianluca Busio and Daniel Salloi were selected to the MLS Team of the Week today after leading the team to a dramatic 2-1 win over LAFC on Saturday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park. Three days after bagging a brace to spur a 3-1 home triumph...
MLSfccincinnati.com

Luciano Acosta named to MLS Team of the Week

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta has been named to Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week presented by Audi for Week 10. The Buenos Aires, Argentina native registered a goal in the 68th minute which helped FC Cincinnati to its second straight win, and first-ever victory over Toronto FC. It was Acosta’s second goal of the season and 26th of his MLS career.
MLSPosted by
90min

3 MLS players featured in Mexico’s Gold Cup roster

Mexican national team head coach Tata Martino announced the 23-player roster ahead of the 2021 Gold Cup, featuring three Major League Soccer players. Mexico will compete in Group A of the tournament, against Curacao, El Salvador and an opponent to be determined at the preliminary rounds in Miami from July 2 to July 6. Group A will play all three matches in the Dallas Metroplex from July 10 to July 18.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

VOTE | Etihad Player of the Month for June

Here are your nominees for the Etihad Player of the Month in May 2021. The Brazilian has made a big impact this month with goals against New England Revolution and D.C. United. If his first for the club showed off a poacher’s instinct, his second was all about blistering speed and supreme composure in the penalty box.
MLSchatsports.com

MLS Fantasy: 5 sleepers to target for week 10

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Josef Martinez #7 of Atlanta United in action against Club America during the final of the Campeones Cup between Club America and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) MLS Fantasy match week 9...
Sportschatsports.com

Fantasy Focus: Johnny Gil

Hats off this week to Highlands FC, whose 121 points lead the round by just one point. Bonus credit is due for having 11 scoring starters. Check Joself still leads overall, with a 10-point gap to second place. Positional Leaders. Goalkeepers. Both Brad Stuver (ATX, $8.5) and Clement Diop (MTL,...
MLSPosted by
90min

Canada includes 13 MLS players in Gold Cup roster

13 Major League Soccer players have been called up to Canada’s 23-man roster for the 2021 Gold Cup. Canada national team head coach John Herdman announced the list on Thursday morning with Toronto FC leading the way with three players. Canada will play in Group B of the tournament, alongside the United States, Martinique and a third team to be determined through preliminary phases in Miami from 2 July to 6 July.
MLSColorado Rapids

Rapids Lead MLS With Three Players on Gold Cup Roster

On Thursday, US Soccer announced the roster that will compete in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup with an MLS-leading three Colorado Rapids being named to the squad. Midfielder Kellyn Acosta, who helped the US capture the Nations League trophy in June, was named as part of an all MLS Western Conference midfield. Homegrown defender Sam Vines was named to the squad and figures to feature prominently at his natural left back position, a spot of need for the US with 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying looming later this year. Finally, forward Jonathan Lewis joins the forward group, brining pace and a nose for goal to head coach Gregg Berhalter's attacking group.
MLSPosted by
hillcountrynews

First-year players adjusting to rigors of MLS at Austin FC

Major League Soccer is unlike any league in the world. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
MLSamericanpeoplenews.com

4 former Liverpool academy players making a trade in MLS – Liverpool FC

Liverpool, the city and the football club, has had numerous links to North America over the years, from trade and business to sport, music and culture. Liverpool FC’s most obvious current links to the other side of the Atlantic are the large number of fans and LFC supporters groups based on the continent, and the current owners, Fenway Sports Group, who are based in Boston.
MLSGrand Forks Herald

MLS finds insufficient evidence that Minnesota United player made racist comment

Major League Soccer announced Monday that a league investigation concluded that there is insufficient evidence that United FC winger Franco Fragapane directed a racist comment at a Portland Timbers player during a June 26 game in Portland, Ore. Fragapane is cleared to play in United games going forward, starting with...
MLSfox9.com

MLS investigation into alleged use of racial slur by Loons player inconclusive

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Major League Soccer announced Monday it had concluded its investigation into an allegation that a Minnesota United player used "racially abusive and offensive language" directed at another player during the team’s match against the Portland Timbers on June 26. Timbers Head Coach Giovanni Savarese...

Comments / 0

Community Policy