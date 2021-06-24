Midfielder Carles Gil voted MLS Player of the Week

On Thursday, US Soccer announced the roster that will compete in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup with an MLS-leading three Colorado Rapids being named to the squad. Midfielder Kellyn Acosta, who helped the US capture the Nations League trophy in June, was named as part of an all MLS Western Conference midfield. Homegrown defender Sam Vines was named to the squad and figures to feature prominently at his natural left back position, a spot of need for the US with 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying looming later this year. Finally, forward Jonathan Lewis joins the forward group, brining pace and a nose for goal to head coach Gregg Berhalter's attacking group.