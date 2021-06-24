Midfielder Carles Gil voted MLS Player of the Week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 9 following New England’s 3-2 win against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, June 23. This marks the second consecutive match week in which a Revolution player has been voted Player of the Week, after goalkeeper Matt Turner took home the honor for Week 8 following last Saturday’s 3-2 win at New York City FC.www.revolutionsoccer.net