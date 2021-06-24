Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi | Gil, Jones earn plaudits for midweek win

By Jeff Lemieux
New England Revolution
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother virtuoso performance from New England Revolution captain Carles Gil earned him another MLS Team of the Week nod, as the midfield maestro was named amongst the league's best for the fourth time just nine weeks into the 2021 season. Gil set a new personal-best with three assists in the Revolution's 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, setting up goals for Tajon Buchanan, DeJuan Jones, and Gustavo Bou. He now has eight assists in his last five games, and leads the league with 10 assists total - twice as many as anyone else in MLS.

www.revolutionsoccer.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dejuan Jones
Person
Gustavo Bou
Person
Carles Gil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls#Mls Team Of#Audi Gil#The Team Of The Week#Dejuanjones24#Fc Dallas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSNew England Revolution

Revolution midfielder Carles Gil voted MLS Player of the Month

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been voted Major League Soccer’s Player of the Month for June 2021. Gil earns the honor one week after being named the MLS Player of the Week for Week 9. The Revolution captain recorded five assists in three starts during the month of June, including back-to-back multi-assist games in victories on June 19 and June 23, raising his league-leading assists total to 10 on the season.
MLSthebentmusket.com

Carles Gil named MLS Player of the Month for June

New England Revolution fans won’t be surprised by this statement but Carles Gil has been playing some great soccer. It appears that MLS has noticed as well as Gil was named the Player of the Month for June. While it might not be the last time he wins the award, it’s a testament to just how well he has played.
MLSintermiamicf.com

2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G to Feature MLS against LIGA MX

On the eve of the historic 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, the MLS vs. LIGA MX rivalry will reach a new level as the two leagues face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). Providing fans with a uniquely competitive take on the intracontinental rivalry, the two-hour event will feature a team of eight MLS players battling eight of LIGA MX’s best in five different challenges on the Banc of California Stadium field. Tickets are on sale now to the unprecedented showcase event which will air on FS1 and TUDN in the U.S., and TSN and TVA Sports in Canada.
MLBchatsports.com

Team USA includes Rangers past and present

Texas Rangers, United States of America, Tokyo, USA Baseball, United States national baseball team, Todd Frazier, 2020 Summer Olympics, Patrick Kivlehan, Tim Federowicz. USA Baseball has announced Team USA’s final roster for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and there are Rangers past and present who have made the club. The Rangers...
MLSthebentmusket.com

Revolution Academy teams compete in MLS NEXT Cup

U-15: The U-15’s, coached by Revolution legend Shalrie Joseph, opened up the tournament on June 26th as they took on California-side De Anza Force. Enriquez Diaz (2006 – North Andover, Mass.) was the first to put a point on the board for the U-15’s. Angel Ortez (2006 – Revere, Mass.) would add another goal in the first half of the match. Olger Escobar (2006 – Lynn, Mass.) and Alejandro Palacio (2006 – Lexington, MA) would go on to add a third and fourth goal in the second half. De Anza would not go down quietly as they were able to score a goal, but it wouldn’t be enough as the U-15’s secured a 4-1 victory in their tournament opener.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Jones, Wilson Named Players Of The Week

Brionna Jones of the Connecticut Sun (2-1 record during the week) averaged 20.3 ppg and 8.0 rpg and 1.7 spg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces (3-0 record during the week) averaged 18.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg and 1.0 bpg (Western Conference Player of the Week).
Greenville, SCgreenvilletriumph.com

Triumph Players Earn Weekly Honors After 3-0 Win

Lomis, Mohamed, Walker selected to Cleer Audio's Team of the Week. Greenville, SC - Three Triumph players have earned a spot on Cleer Audio's Team of the Week for Week 13 of League One action. Striker Marios Lomis makes his fourth appearance and defender Abdi Mohamed makes his second appearance while co-captain Aaron Walker joins the weekly selection for the first time this season.
MLSfctucson.com

Manu Ferriol & Charlie Dennis earn Team of the Week honors

FC Tucson ended its four game winless streak Saturday with a 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF, and the victory earned the squad two spots on the USL League One Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 13. Charlie Dennis and Manuel Ferriol were named to the...
MLSnewyorkredbulls.com

Klimala, Coronel, Davis and Struber named to MLS Team of the Week

Four members of the New York Red Bulls were named to MLS Team of the Week, presented by Audi. Patryk Klimala was named to the starting lineup, while Carlos Coronel and Sean Davis were tabbed for the bench. Gerhard Struber was named Coach of the Week. Klimala nabbed two assists...
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City U-17 team wins MLS NEXT Cup in penalty kicks

Following a record-breaking season by the first team, the Orlando City U-17 squad carved a place for itself in the club history books with an MLS NEXT Cup title on Saturday night in the Dallas area. The team topped the Players Development Academy — a competitive youth club from New Jersey — in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in regulation time. Goalkeeper Isaac Delgado emerged as a ...
MLSsoundersfc.com

Alex Roldan named to Week 11 MLS Team of the Week bench

Major League Soccer on Monday named Seattle Sounders wingback Alex Roldan to the Week 11 MLS Team of the Week bench following his excellent two-way performance in the Rave Green’s 1-1 draw at the Colorado Rapids. Coming off a call up to the El Salvador squad for the Concacaf Gold...
MLSchatsports.com

MLS Fantasy: 5 sleepers to target for week 11

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 01: Joao Paulo #6 of Seattle Sounders claps for the fans after the match against the Chicago Fire at CenturyLink Field on March 01, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Sounders topped the Chicago Fire, 2-1. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) With many MLS stadiums working...
BasketballPosted by
The Day

Local roundup: Sun's Brionna Jones wins weekly WNBA honor

Mohegan — Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones was named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday, the first weekly award of her career. Jones average 20.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per-game during a 2-1 week for the Sun, including a career-high 34 points in an 86-80 win over the Indiana Fever on July 1.
MLSLewiston Morning Tribune

Sounders set MLS unbeaten mark with win

SEATTLE — Kelyn Rowe and Raúl Ruidíaz scored and the Seattle Sounders ran their season-opening undefeated streak to an MLS-record 13 games, beating the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday. Seattle (8-0-5) broke a tie with the LA Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014) for the...
MLSFOX Sports

Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore returns to train with team

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore has returned to full training with the team after spending more than seven weeks working out on his own. The Major League Soccer club confirmed his return on Monday for the first session at the team's practice facility since a 3-2 win last week at New England.
MLSNBC Sports

USMNT kicks off Gold Cup with underwhelming win vs. Haiti (video)

The USMNT kicked off its 2021 Gold Cup campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Haiti at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., on Sunday. 3 things we learned: England – Italy | Player ratings ]. Gregg Berhalter’s side, which is made up almost exclusively of MLS players and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy