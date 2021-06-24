MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi | Gil, Jones earn plaudits for midweek win

U-15: The U-15’s, coached by Revolution legend Shalrie Joseph, opened up the tournament on June 26th as they took on California-side De Anza Force. Enriquez Diaz (2006 – North Andover, Mass.) was the first to put a point on the board for the U-15’s. Angel Ortez (2006 – Revere, Mass.) would add another goal in the first half of the match. Olger Escobar (2006 – Lynn, Mass.) and Alejandro Palacio (2006 – Lexington, MA) would go on to add a third and fourth goal in the second half. De Anza would not go down quietly as they were able to score a goal, but it wouldn’t be enough as the U-15’s secured a 4-1 victory in their tournament opener.