MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi | Gil, Jones earn plaudits for midweek win
Another virtuoso performance from New England Revolution captain Carles Gil earned him another MLS Team of the Week nod, as the midfield maestro was named amongst the league's best for the fourth time just nine weeks into the 2021 season. Gil set a new personal-best with three assists in the Revolution's 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, setting up goals for Tajon Buchanan, DeJuan Jones, and Gustavo Bou. He now has eight assists in his last five games, and leads the league with 10 assists total - twice as many as anyone else in MLS.www.revolutionsoccer.net
