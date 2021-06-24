You are more than pandemic survivors, valedictorian tells Morristown High’s COVID Class
The masks came off. The sun came out. And members of the Morristown High School Class of ’21 began putting the pandemic behind them. “COVID tried its best to ruin our spirits. But, in spite of its malicious efforts, we are graduating right now, right here, today. And that’s what matters,” Valedictorian Natasha Thussu Dhar told 446 fellow graduates under blue skies on the football field Thursday morning.morristowngreen.com
