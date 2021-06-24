You are more than pandemic survivors, valedictorian tells Morristown High’s COVID Class

School principals from coast to coast are reporting that this year may have been one of the most tumultuous for hiring and staffing. The pandemic disrupted normal staffing patterns for a variety of reasons, including filling the voids left by teachers who needed to take leaves of absences and those who needed to work remotely (which means someone needed to be in the classroom, in person with students). Principals had to get creative on how they would find new teachers, and many answered the call and gave a teaching career a try for the first time.