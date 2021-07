There is definitely no shortage of Korean food to be found around San Francisco but it might suprise some to hear that the best Korean food is actually in Japantown. Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup is the undisputed king of Kalbijjim or, Korean beef short ribs. Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup is still relatively new to the city and is just a few years old. Despite the recent start, Daeho has already become one of the most popular and sought after Korean restaurants in San Francisco. The lines around Daeho commonly have longer than hour wait times. One smart tip for new visitors to Daeho is that because the wait times can definitely start to get longer around meal times, it is sometimes easiest to sign up on the wait list before arriving. Many people do not know that the wait list is actually done through Yelp and can be remotely accessed prior to arrival. If you time it right, you might not even have to wait once you get to the restaurant.