TRYON–A celebration of the life of Jim Cole will be held in the cabin at Harmon Field on Sunday, July 11,2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Jim was a resident of Tryon, spending nearly every day running or walking the trails at Harmon Field with his wife, Elaine. It seemed appropriate to celebrate his good life in that place and to invite all who knew and loved him to join together in joyful spirit. Jim died on May 11, 2021, surrounded by family and friends and surrounded with much love.