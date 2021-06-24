Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Friends of Great Swamp to host New Jersey flowers art program

newjerseyhills.com
 19 days ago

The Friends of Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge will present a virtual Second Sunday program with a dual purpose at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. The public is invited to learn how native plants enhance the New Jersey environment as they support the health and well-being of wildlife and people. At the same time, Rutgers Environmental Steward volunteer Vicky Katzman will teach attendees how to draw colorful native flowers, such as goldenrod and asters.

www.newjerseyhills.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Art#Flowers#New York Botanical Garden#Native Plants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy