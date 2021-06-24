Friends of Great Swamp to host New Jersey flowers art program

The Friends of Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge will present a virtual Second Sunday program with a dual purpose at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. The public is invited to learn how native plants enhance the New Jersey environment as they support the health and well-being of wildlife and people. At the same time, Rutgers Environmental Steward volunteer Vicky Katzman will teach attendees how to draw colorful native flowers, such as goldenrod and asters.