Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego Pastry Chefs Team Up For A Pride Month Fundraiser Featuring Colorful Doughnuts

By ThereSanDiego
theresandiego.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEat + Drink Proceeds from the 2021 Friendly Feast Pop-Up Doughnut Shop benefit Friendly Feast and the San Diego LGBT Community Center. Friendly Feast is hosting a special Pride Month edition of the Pop-Up Doughnut Shop this June featuring a rainbow of colorful doughnuts by six of San Diego’s top pastry chefs. The sugar-coated fundraising event supports Friendly Feast and the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

theresandiego.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Doughnut#Fundraising#Lgbt Pride#Food Drink#Lgbtq#Sift Donut Co#Split Bakehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy