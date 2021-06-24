San Diego Pastry Chefs Team Up For A Pride Month Fundraiser Featuring Colorful Doughnuts
Eat + Drink Proceeds from the 2021 Friendly Feast Pop-Up Doughnut Shop benefit Friendly Feast and the San Diego LGBT Community Center. Friendly Feast is hosting a special Pride Month edition of the Pop-Up Doughnut Shop this June featuring a rainbow of colorful doughnuts by six of San Diego’s top pastry chefs. The sugar-coated fundraising event supports Friendly Feast and the San Diego LGBT Community Center.theresandiego.com