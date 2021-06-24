Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Missoula Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting a Minor, Released on His Own Recognizance

By Nick Chrestenson
Posted by 
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual assault earlier in the evening near the 2200 block of Mary Avenue. When officers arrived, they contacted the female victim who is 15 years old. The victim said she had been texting on Snapchat with a male co-worker, Nicholas Moore, who is 30 years old. At some point during the text conversation, Moore asked for a ride to the liquor store.

kyssfm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Cars#Recognizance#Missoula Man#Kgvo#Justice Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Brandon Bryant Found Not Guilty of Threats and Intimidation

After a three day trial in Missoula District Court this week, Staff Sergeant Brandon Bryant was found not guilty of all charges after making a threatening YouTube video about city council members. On February 14, 2020, Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings, charged Bryant with two felonies; threats and improper...

Comments / 1

Community Policy