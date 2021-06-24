Missoula Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting a Minor, Released on His Own Recognizance

On Thursday, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual assault earlier in the evening near the 2200 block of Mary Avenue. When officers arrived, they contacted the female victim who is 15 years old. The victim said she had been texting on Snapchat with a male co-worker, Nicholas Moore, who is 30 years old. At some point during the text conversation, Moore asked for a ride to the liquor store.