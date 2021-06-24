Cancel
Hamilton, MT

Tonix CEO Lederman Visits Future Bitterroot Site

By Steve Fullerton
The head of Tonix Pharmaceuticals came to Montana this week to see the building site for a new facility in Hamilton. CEO Dr. Seth Lederman stopped by Helena first and met with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, who expressed his support for the bioscience development in an area already established as a center for such activity in the state. Hamilton is also home to the Rocky Mountain Laboratories of the NIAID of the National Institutes of Health. A private production facility of GlaxoSmithKline is also located in the town.

