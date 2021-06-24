Daily Debate: Are We Seeing Link, or Someone Else, in the Latest Breath of the Wild 2 Trailer?

A wise man once said, “You’re gonna stand there, ownin’ a fireworks stand, and tell me you don’t have no whistlin’ bungholes, no spleen splitters, whisker biscuits, donkey lighters, hoosker doos, hoosker don’ts, cherry bombs, nipsy daisers, with or without the scooter stick, or one single whistlin’ kitty chaser?” Well, actually that’s just from Joe Dirt, but there’s a point there somewhere. American Independence Day is about a lot of things. A wildly unlikely victory against an empirical juggernaut, the institutions of what the American Dream is built on, recognizing the incredible sacrifices made for those to live comfortably, the history of American promise and struggle, and fireworks. Lots and lots of fireworks. The United States lights off a devastating 404 million pounds of fireworks each year, the vast majority of which are during the week of Independence Day. Unfortunately for some this year, many states have opted to temporarily prohibit firework launching due to the high risk of wild fires, which means it’s time to get into our imagination; our Zelda imagination.