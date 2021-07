NBA Finals Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 3 7/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 20:00 ET in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals. The Phoenix Suns managed to win both games at home and have a 2-0 lead as the series moves to Milwaukee for the next couple of games. The Bucks need desperately to bounce back because with a loss tonight they will be behind 3-0 and no team has ever come back from that.