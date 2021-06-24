Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Matt Rogers to join Q Force on Netflix as master of drag disguise, 'Twink'

By Amber Peake
thefocus.news
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been announced that actor and comedian Matt Rogers will voice the role of Twink in Netflix’s new animated series Q Force. As the trailer for the show was released yesterday (Wednesday 24 June), many are curious to know more about Matt Rogers and his character in Q Force.

www.thefocus.news

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Rupaul
Person
Jalen Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Drag Queens#Q Force#Hbo Max#Coryxkenshin#Lgbtq Tv#Brunel University#Showbiz#Hitc#The Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

What You Need To Know Before Watching Netflix’s Q-Force

Q-Force is an upcoming adult comedy series on Netflix. Q-Force is an animated LGBTQ-based TV Series. The release of the series is scheduled for September 2, 2021. The show will be distributed by NBC Universal Television Distribution and the release Network will be Netflix. Q-Force is being produced by Universal Television, Hazy Mills Productions, Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Titmouse, Inc.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Matt Rogers Releases “Be Like Him”

NASHVILLE – Authentic as vinyl singer/songwriter Matt Rogers releases “Be Like Him” today. Rife with pleading and promise, the self-penned, new single takes an honest look at building trust where there is painful rubble from a previous relationship. Listen HERE. “Trust is such a universal experience,” Rogers explained. “It is...
TV SeriesAnime News Network

Pokémon Master Journeys Anime Premieres on Netflix on September 10

The Pokémon Company International announced on Wednesday that Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, the 24th season of the Pokémon franchise's anime, will premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 10. The first 12 episodes will debut on that day, and subsequent quarterly releases will follow. The company streamed a trailer:. The...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Matt Rogers’ New Single “Be Like Him” is Raw & Profound

Matt Rogers, a Georgia-based singer/songwriter, got his start by entering as many songwriting contests as he could— and after years of perfecting his songwriting— Rogers’ new single is bound to make waves. As the first focus track from his upcoming album, “Be Like Him” is full of pleading and sincerity. The single is out now and exclusively premiering on American Songwriter (July 9).
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Netflix and Mattel Television Debut Masters of the Universe: Revelation Official Trailer!

Netflix has released the official trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 and it looks like Kevin Smith and Co. pulled this one the fuck off. It features He-Man and Skeletor going ham and what appears to be a straight-up continuation of the original series from the 1980s. Hamill sounds awesome as Skeletor, and all of a sudden, we could have a best series of the year nominee.
TV Seriesbroadstreetreview.com

Netflix presents Season 3 of Aziz Ansari’s ‘Master of None’

After a four-year hiatus, the Netflix series Master of None premiered its highly anticipated third season in May. Titled “Moments of Love,” the season focuses on writer and star Lena Waithe's character, Denise, and her relationship with her girlfriend Alicia. Each episode is a mini masterpiece showcasing a queer Black couple moving through all the different stages of love.
Saint Joseph, MNcsbsju.edu

SJU alumnus Matt Logelin’s book is basis for hit Netflix movie

Ever since Matt Logelin first wrote “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love,” the 2000 Saint John’s University graduate has had discussions about turning his book into a movie. The powerful 2011 work grew out of Logelin’s well-read blog, which recounted his day-to-day experiences and challenges as...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Lou: Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven And Ridley Asha Bateman Join Anna Foerster’s Netflix Thriller

Actors Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven and child star Ridley Asha Bateman have boarded the cast of the upcoming Netflix thriller Lou. The three actors join Oscar winner Allison Janney and Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollett in the cast, reported Deadline. To be directed by Anna Foerster from a script by Maggie Cohn, the story centres on a woman whose daughter is kidnapped. Fear Street Part One – 1994 Movie Review: Netflix’s Horror Flick Is a Fun Throwback to Retro-Slasher Films (News Brig Exclusive).
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
TV SeriesNorwalk Reflector

Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for July 11-16

DON'T MISS: Shark Week — One of TV's biggest summer events — the oceanic Super Bowl, if you will — returns for its 33rd year and runs from July 11 through 18. Organizers promise 45 hours of see-worthy programming with "bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches," along with a celebrity guest list that includes Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, JB Smoove, William Shatner, Snoop Dogg, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and more. Things kick off with "Crikey! It’s Shark Week" as Robert Irwin attempts to figure out which which fierce predator reigns supreme – crocs or great whites? (8 p.m. ET Sunday, Discovery Channel; Consult listings for other programming on Discovery and discovery+).
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Netflix’s “Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series” Release Date and Trailer | 2021

The highly anticipated ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’ is finally set to make its debut on Netflix US and here’s everything we know about the fan-favorite animated series. Official news has revealed that the latest Pokemon series will be released in batches over the span of a few months. ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’ will be subsequently released in other regions later.
MoviesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Jack Irish, Gunpowder Milkshake, Dr. Death

We don't have a lot going on this week, but we hope you find something you'll enjoy to watch this week. There is a new Netflix movie called Gunpowder Milkshake, Jack Irish makes his final stand on Acorn, and Dr. Death wreaks havoc on Peacock. And don't forget Schmigadoon on...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Masters Of The Universe Live-Action Movie Reportedly In The Works At Netflix

It’s sounding more and more as though the live-action Masters of the Universe is becoming a reality at Netflix, as the talk is that with the new animated series, Revalations, making its way forward, that it might be time to see the live-action version finally come to fruition. Not much is known at this time other than the fact that the project is still on and still drawing attention from those that are interested to see what might come of it. Decades ago the live-action performance that starred Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella didn’t fare so well, but as it’s been discussed over and over, the attempt was missing quite a bit and the story didn’t exactly follow the source material in the way that people expected. This time around it sounds as though more attention is going to be given to Prince Adam and He-Man’s relation to Skeletor, as well as his relationship with Teela. For one reason or another, prior attempts simply didn’t wish to explore a great deal of He-Man’s world before he and his people were thrust into the realm of earth.
Springfield, NYNY Daily News

Loki and ‘The Simpsons’ join forces for Disney+ short

The God of Mischief is coming to Springfield. Loki will team up with Bart Simpson for a Marvel Cinematic Universe-”Simpsons” crossover, Disney+ announced Wednesday. “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki,” premieres July 7 on the streaming service. Loki, banished from Asgard, will find himself face-to-face with “his toughest opponents...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Spectacular final trailer for Netflix’s Masters of the Universe Revelation: Pure Nostalgia

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Masters of the Universe: Revelation), the new animated series that comes to Netflix As a sequel to the original work of the eighties, it can be seen in a new and spectacular trailer that you can see heading this news and in which a series of revelations that will form the central axis of the plot along with a good handful of frantic combat sequences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy