Exposure to new places and people can be refreshing and revitalizing. Take a moment and picture yourself in an earthy environment. When you think about nature, imagine the sounds, views, and smells. Perhaps you picture yourself feeling a fresh ocean breeze blowing through your hair, dipping your toes in the sand, or hearing the waterfalls gushing over the rocks. Nature experiences teach us to adapt to new environments and remind us that beauty lies in simplicity. It distances us away from the stress and chaos of our daily lives by focusing on finding peace and tranquility.