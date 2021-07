Netflix has released a new trailer for the first part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation! One of the most intriguing new releases coming to Netflix this month is a new animated series set after the events of the Filmation produced He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which was first released back in the 1980s. Not only is this a surprise on its own, but this new series actually features Kevin Smith as the showrunner for this joint Mattel Television and Netflix production animated by the studio behind series like Castlevania, Powerhouse Animation. Following an intense first teaser trailer released earlier this Spring, now we have gotten a much fuller look!