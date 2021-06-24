4 Children Die because of Alleged Child Abuse in 2020; 32 Referrals Last Month

Last month, there were 32 referrals related to child abuse, with 12 children being 6 years of age or younger. Thirteen of the children were from Tullahoma, 10 from Manchester, and nine from the county. In 2020, four children died because of alleged child abuse. Last year, of the 347 referrals received for services in Coffee County, 40% of the children were 6 years old or younger, 36% between the ages of 7 and 12, and 24% were between 13 and 18. Statistics show that 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 7 boys will be sexually abused by age 18; and 95% of victims are abused by someone they know and trust.