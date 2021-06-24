Drug, Weapons, Counterfeit Money & More Charges for Tracy Man

Valley Springs, CA…On 6-24-21 at about 0048 hours, a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation near the Chevron gas station in Valley Springs. A records check of the driver, identified as Michael Rios (age 34 of Tracy), revealed a misdemeanor bench warrant for violation of a court order with $30,000 bail. Rios was arrested for the outstanding warrant and drug paraphernalia was found on his person during search incident to arrest. Additionally, several firearms, various ammunition and several counterfeit bills were located during a search of his vehicle.