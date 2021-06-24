One year later, Austin senior living communities breathe sigh of relief
Residents of long-term care facilities have been some of the individuals most impacted by the coronavirus, in Austin and beyond. But with the vast majority of residents in senior living communities vaccinated, staff say things are improving. A year ago, nursing homes, assisted living and independent living communities for seniors were locked down, and residents were unable to have visits from family members and loved ones to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading among medically vulnerable residents.communityimpact.com