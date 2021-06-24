Nintendo Switch vs. Lite: Which of Nintendo’s handheld gaming consoles should you buy?

With the discontinuation of the PlayStation Vita in 2019 and its own 3DS in 2020, Nintendo’s Switch line of consoles became the only truly portable console on the market. While mobile games are currently thriving on smartphones and tablets, iOS and Android can only capture a fraction of the experience offered by Nintendo’s Switch. Classic, well-known game series like Super Mario Bros. and Mario Kart have mobile versions, but the options, pay structure, and smoothness of gameplay leave a lot to be desired for many gamers. Players looking for games with deep, Day-One content and dozens of hours of gameplay don’t consider the mobile vs. Switch debate, but rather the Nintendo Switch vs. Lite debate.