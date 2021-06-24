Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch vs. Lite: Which of Nintendo’s handheld gaming consoles should you buy?

By Published
Popular Science
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the discontinuation of the PlayStation Vita in 2019 and its own 3DS in 2020, Nintendo’s Switch line of consoles became the only truly portable console on the market. While mobile games are currently thriving on smartphones and tablets, iOS and Android can only capture a fraction of the experience offered by Nintendo’s Switch. Classic, well-known game series like Super Mario Bros. and Mario Kart have mobile versions, but the options, pay structure, and smoothness of gameplay leave a lot to be desired for many gamers. Players looking for games with deep, Day-One content and dozens of hours of gameplay don’t consider the mobile vs. Switch debate, but rather the Nintendo Switch vs. Lite debate.

www.popsci.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 3ds#Nintendo Switch Liter#Nintendo S Switch#Super Mario Bros#Lcd#The Nintendo Switch Lite#The Switch Lite#Super Mario Party#Joycons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Fortune

Nintendo launching upgraded Switch console in October

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After months of speculation and rumors, Nintendo has announced a new version of its Nintendo Switch console is coming this fall. The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will go on sale Oct. 8. Priced at $350,...
Video GamesTrustedReviews

Argos is now selling the Nintendo Switch Lite for just £149.99

Argos’ eBay store currently has a handful of refurbished Nintendo Switch Lites on sale for the low price of just £149.99 – that’s £50 cheaper than the brand new RRP. Hot on the heels of Amazon Prime Day, Argos’ discount on the Switch Lite is better than anything Amazon offered during its annual sale, so if you missed out on that event then fear not, the best Switch Lite deal yet has just arrived.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Golf Games on Nintendo Switch

Gone are the days of annual PGA Tour games from EA. Heck, we’ve not even seen a Mario Golf game for generations. But even though mainstream golf games aren’t as big as they used to be, there are still plenty of great golf games out there. Whether you’re into more...
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Nintendo Switch Pro's first game may have been revealed

Developers Rabbit & Bear Studios may have revealed the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro's first game, according to the announced platforms for one of the most successful video game Kickstarter campaigns. JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes may be heading to the new Nintendo Switch, with developers claiming the game will arrive...
Video Gamesgadgetsin.com

PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite

With two mappable back buttons, PowerA Nano enhanced wireless controller gives you a competitive advantage. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The Nano measures 5.63 x 4.72 x 2.76 inches and weighs 7.05 ounces. As shown in the images, with the compact ergonomic shell in matte finish, the wireless game controller delivers a comfortable and firm grip. Meanwhile, the compact form factor allows it for gaming at home and on-the-go.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Nintendo Switch vs. Switch OLED: Is it worth the upgrade?

The Nintendo Switch OLED has been revealed, but is the console powerful enough to warrant an upgrade? The new hardware features a variety of differences and improvements, though with it not quite matching up to some of the speculation surrounding the Switch Pro, prospective buyers are left wondering if it’s worth parting with their hard-earned cash for the new system. Let’s take a look at the Nintendo Switch vs. the Switch OLED in closer detail.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Nintendo Reveals the Switch OLED, Which Is Probably the Switch Pro

Nintendo today finally revealed the latest in its family of Switch hardware, the Switch OLED. This update to the now four-year-old basic Switch has a bigger screen, better sound, and adds a few new features to it. It’ll launch later this year, on October 8. And yeah, this is the Nintendo Switch Pro we’ve heard so much about.
Video Gamesinvesting.com

Activision vs. Nintendo: Which Video Game Stock is a Better Buy?

Rising demand of game consoles and in-game purchases have helped the video game industry generate unprecedented growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, we think their efforts in building next-generation product portfolios by collaborating with leading companies should keep both ATVI and NTDOY in the forefront of the video gaming revolution. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Activision Blizzard, Inc., (NASDAQ:ATVI) in Santa Monica, Calif., is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services across various gaming platforms, through subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo President Quizzed By Shareholders On Switch 'Pro' And Classic Mini Consoles

Nintendo has published the transcript of its latest shareholder Q&A, part of the company's 81st Annual General Meeting which took place on yesterday, Tuesday 29th June, 2021. While the official English translation is yet to be published on Nintendo's Japanese website, that hasn't stopped people like us Google Translating it, or people like Cheesemeister on Twitter providing a significantly better translation of the ten-question document than Google's automated service.
Video GamesPosted by
Popular Science

The upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED console promises a bigger, brighter screen

If you’re into games, you know that Nintendo’s appeal has very little to do with brute force hardware power. But, here in a world populated by Xbox One X and PS5 consoles, the plucky Nintendo Switch is starting to feel a little dated. Now, the company has announced an upcoming hardware update in the form of the Nintendo Switch OLED. It’s not a revolutionary change, but there are some notable upgrades to justify the increased $350 price it will command when it hits store shelves on October 8th.
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch: The 6 key things you need to know

Nintendo has finally revealed the Nintendo Switch OLED, offering several enhanced features over its predecessor – here’s how the two consoles stack up against one another. Given that many rumoured reveal dates came and went without a peep, we’d all but given up hope that the Nintendo Switch Pro could launch soon, that is until Nintendo surprised us all by revealing the Nintendo Switch OLED model almost at random.
Video GamesInverse

You need to play the most underrated Kirby game on Nintendo Switch ASAP

Sports and video games have a closely intertwined history, for good reason. In the early days of video games, a game like golf must have seemed particularly appealing to developers. Only one person plays at a time, there’s only one major element moving (the ball), the physics are relatively straightforward, and the courses are mostly just different shades of green.
Electronicsgamesradar.com

Flash Virgin broadband deals come with a free Nintendo Switch Lite

There's nothing quite like great value broadband deals, especially when it bundles together fibre broadband, exceptional entertainment, and a freebie, too. In this Virgin flash sale, you'll benefit from just that on its selected packages. Whether you opt to sign up to its Ultimate Oomph bundle, or Bigger Oomph Sports...
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

You Get A Free Memory Card With This Nintendo Switch Lite Deal

Right now you can snag the Nintendo Switch Lite in a few different colors at a great price, as GameStop has this bundle on sale for $199. But wait, that’s not a sale price you say? You’d be correct, if the console was the only thing you got. But this is a bundle, so you get a little something extra.
Video GamesDice Insights

Developing Nintendo Switch Games Demands a Detailed Plan

Since its debut, the Nintendo Switch has attracted massive attention from gamers and developers alike. If you’re a gaming developer interested in building for the Switch, which steps do you need to take?. For those who aren’t gamers, the Switch is a tablet that plays games; plug it into an...
Video GamesTechRadar

Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite: is bigger really better?

Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite: if you're thinking about picking up the latest Nintendo console, it's a decision that might be difficult at first, but we're here to help. When it comes to convenience, the Nintendo Switch is a hard console to beat. Since its release in 2017, the console has been a hit for Nintendo, appealing to players the world over due to its ability to offer at-home and on-the-go gaming as well as a fantastic library of games.
Video GamesGamespot

Evolution Of Nintendo's Consoles: Switch OLED, Switch, 3DS, Wii, SNES, And More

As one of the most tenured games and entertainment companies, Nintendo has quite a history. It started as a humble playing-card company in the late 1800s but ended up saving the video game industry from a financial crash in the early 1980s. Since then, Nintendo has had an illustrious history and has gone on to become arguably the most important console manufacturer of all time. Below you can find details on the company’s console hardware highlights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy