For a while, I’ve participated in #AskALibrarian on Twitter on a weekly basis. This event offers readers guidance on what to read next based on information the reader provides along with the hashtag from 12 to 1 p.m. ET on Thursdays. It can be a great way to get flooded with options, but it’s not the best method for collecting book recommendations if you want something accurate to what you’re seeking, especially if what you want is specific. This is true of any recommendation on Twitter, but it’s especially easy to notice when observing the activity on #AskALibrarian. You’d think, with the pros involved (after all, it is Ask a Librarian), you’d be guaranteed to get good suggestions. Here’s why, even when librarians are doing the suggesting, Twitter is so bad at recommending books.