Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

After 136 years, a Utah politician wants to fix one of the biggest issues in cruising

By Ken Storey
orlandoweekly.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has caused plenty of lasting changes, but it now looks like it may also undo a law that has impacted passenger transit for nearly a century and a half. The Passenger Vessel Service Act (PVSC) was enacted in 1886 by President Grover Cleveland to protect domestic companies from foreign competition. It blocks foreign operators from transporting passengers between two domestic ports.

www.orlandoweekly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Texas State
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grover Cleveland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Cruises#Economy#Cruise Industry#Republican#Senate#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy