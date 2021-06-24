Cancel
El Paso, TX

A Road Trip Down StreetFest Memory Lane with Flashback Fourth

By Emily Slape
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

95.5 KLAQ is going to resurrect some memories of El Paso Downtown Street Festival. All Fourth of July weekend it's a flashback fourth as every hour will start with a fourplay from one of the legendary artists who performed at a Street Fest event. We have had some great bands...

klaq.com
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

Memory Lane, Flashback, Downtown El Paso, Streetfest
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Explore Downtown & Enjoy Playing Mini-Golf At The Barstool Open

The Downtown Barstool Open is usually held at the beginning of the year but was postponed due to the pandemic. Now it's back for some summertime fun. The Downtown Management District is bringing back the fun after the covid pandemic forced them to cancel their event at the beginning of the year. Now, the event has been moved up for those who have missed playing mini-golf in unconventional locations.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Deftones Fans In EP Have to Take Time Off From Work Next Year

There are Deftones fans who aren't exactly happy about their now rescheduled tour, again. Things have been looking up until Deftones threw us the biggest curveball ever. Just yesterday we all read the announcement from Deftones and Gojira's social media outlets. The saddening announcement was regarding their 2021 rescheduled tour...
MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

When Does a “Concert” Become a “Festival”

Live music is returning and that’s exciting! We’ve got an awesome trip that we’re giving away to see Shinedown in Tampa. I was looking at the complete line-up that includes Seether, Fozzy, Dirty Honey, Ayron Jones and a few others. I wondered aloud, “When does a concert become a festival”?
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Check Out How Amazing The Plaza Looked in 1963 for ‘The Birds’ Premiere

The Plaza Classic Film Festival returns to the historic Plaza Theater this summer and so far, their schedule is shaping up to be a great one!. Walking into the historic theater, you'd never guess that for a while it was shut down, but between the '80's and 2006, the theater was vacant. In 2006 it was restored for $38 million and the movies returned to the Plaza!
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Little King Rocking More Than Two Decades, Back With New Music

The El Paso music scene is always spawning new bands, talent & new releases. Some of the artists making new music have been around for over 20 years. For example Little King. Little King have been releasing music since 1997, consisting of Ryan Rosoff on guitar/vocals, Manny Tejada on bass/vocals & Pissing Razor's drummer Eddy Garcia. To stay creative after making music for over 2 decades, in Ryan's words, he stays creative by a drive to "leave a lasting legacy of music and words, because I literally make up songs in my head all day (ask my kids), and I love the challenge of trying to complete the puzzle of each album. The creation of an album from scratch is a formidable undertaking. The artwork, the players, the words, the music, the equipment, the recording/mixing/mastering process, the promotion of the dream...it's all so challenging and complex. For me, the completion of that, and this is the 7th time since 1997 that I have completed a project, is the ultimate satisfaction of both hemispheres of the brain. It's a matter of organization and skill and project management while undertaking a creative endeavor that is literally from my head."
MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Shinedown Rocks the Sunshine State

The summer of 2021 means live music is back. And if you're ready for some of the best and hardest rock around, come find it in a place with some of the hottest bodies around on the Gulf shores of Florida. We want to send you to Tampa to see Shinedown perform and meet the band.
FestivalPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Veronica Exposed Crazy StreetFest Memories From the Past Years

We all have fond memories of KLAQ's Downtown StreetFest that make us smile when we flashback to previous concerts. When I flashback I can't help but also laugh reflecting back at past StreetFests. I have been attending StreetFest since 2005 and enjoyed every single show. Friends of mine knew every...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Win a Stay at The Murray Hotel & Tickets to Brown Derby Party

Sometimes you just need to getaway. From work, the kids, El Paso traffic, whatever your reason we want to help give you that chance to take a break from your everyday routine. Easily enter using the form below for your chance to stay a 2-Day stay at The Murray Hotel and party the night away at the Brown Derby Party.

