A Road Trip Down StreetFest Memory Lane with Flashback Fourth

The El Paso music scene is always spawning new bands, talent & new releases. Some of the artists making new music have been around for over 20 years. For example Little King. Little King have been releasing music since 1997, consisting of Ryan Rosoff on guitar/vocals, Manny Tejada on bass/vocals & Pissing Razor's drummer Eddy Garcia. To stay creative after making music for over 2 decades, in Ryan's words, he stays creative by a drive to "leave a lasting legacy of music and words, because I literally make up songs in my head all day (ask my kids), and I love the challenge of trying to complete the puzzle of each album. The creation of an album from scratch is a formidable undertaking. The artwork, the players, the words, the music, the equipment, the recording/mixing/mastering process, the promotion of the dream...it's all so challenging and complex. For me, the completion of that, and this is the 7th time since 1997 that I have completed a project, is the ultimate satisfaction of both hemispheres of the brain. It's a matter of organization and skill and project management while undertaking a creative endeavor that is literally from my head."