Guest Opinion | Rabbi Joshua Levine Grater, Executive Director, Friends in Deed: The Beauty of Pallet Shelter Villages: Why Not in Pasadena?

If I ask whether you care about housing people who live on the streets, I imagine you’d answer “of course” and “they should be housed.” But when presented with practical solutions, particularly bridge or temporary housing, the answer from most people tends to be, “I’m not sure that’s the best idea” or “Sure, but not in my neighborhood,” or “Won’t that bring more drugs and crime?” So, instead of implementing a proven practical and successful model in our city, we continue repeating the same frustrating conversations, getting us nowhere, and leaving nearly 250 unsheltered people (many women and mostly seniors) languishing on the streets in encampments, at bus stops, and in doorways, without services, support or shelter.