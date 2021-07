They say there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes. And while it's certain that no one enjoys paying taxes, it is not certain how anyone is going to die when the time comes. Sure, you can predict as much as you want and take precautions, but life's unpredictability makes it so death is also. A good friend of mine, may her soul rest in peace, was struck by a car at just 17 years old and died. Meanwhile my grandmother who was in failing health for decades managed to live until her late eighties.