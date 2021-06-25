Into the Wild: 3 Reasons to Relocate

Why moving out of the city may lead to a better life

Does living in the city make you feel like a character trapped in a dystopian novel? Maybe it’s time for a change.

Some experts believe the recent upswing in people relocating to less populated areas marks the beginning of a trend. More than 40% of urban dwellers have searched for real estate listings in rural areas since the pandemic hit. This percentage is far greater than searches by rural residents for property in cities. And many of these searchers end up actually moving.

Not surprisingly, COVID-19 and financial concerns are the top reasons Americans have relocated, especially Millennials and Gen Zers. According to a November 2020 Pew survey , Americans ages 18–29 were more likely to have moved because of the coronavirus outbreak than any other demographic — and the number, 11%, is greater than it has been in decades.

Although most people say lack of internet access would be a deal-breaker, remote work has made it possible to live anywhere that has a decent connection.

Some out-of-the-way cities like Tulsa, Oklahoma and Natchez, Mississippi will actually pay you to move there. But even if you don’t get paid to leave your current city, small-town life might offer enough advantages that it still makes sense to relocate.

If you’re thinking about making a change, here are three advantages to ditching urban life.

It’s better for your health

According to the United Nations, 90% of COVID-19 cases are concentrated in urban areas. Not only do cities have a higher number of cases, but the virus also spreads much more quickly there. In the early stages of the pandemic, coronavirus was transmitted five times faster in New York City than in the rest of the country.

While I’m not shocked by those numbers, they are higher than I would have guessed and they scare me, vaccine or no vaccine, especially with a deadlier mutation set to become the dominant strain in 2021. In previous years I commuted to the Boston area on a daily basis. Do I really want to go back to that anytime in the near future?

Aside from a lesser chance of getting COVID-19 and its mutations, small towns offer greater access to locally grown food. I’m about 90 minutes away from a major city, which isn’t that rural, but I have always loved the weekly farmers’ markets in the surrounding towns during the summer. Lately I’ve been thinking about getting even further from the urban scene.

Another environmental plus rural living offers is better air quality. A new report this year found that city officials are underreporting their carbon footprint by almost 20% . Wildfires on the West coast have made air quality even worse, with particulate matter soaring to dangerous levels never seen before.

Add to that the fact that long-term environmental change in cities won’t be easy, even with reduced travel due to the pandemic. According to Louisiana State University environmental scientist Brian Snyder Snyder, “A lot of stuff has been baked into the cake for 100 years.”

You can get more for less

Then there’s the money issue.

Even with the pandemic driving prices down, it’s still expensive to live in the city. It costs $3,790 on average to rent a tiny apartment in Manhattan; San Francisco isn’t far behind, with an average cost of $2,998 for a slightly bigger 738-foot rental— and that price is down nearly 20 percent from 2019.

Now that remote work has become the norm, lots of people — including me — don’t need to plan around the need to commute to the city. Online searches for rural homes were already high, but they’ve skyrocketed in recent months. Searches for housing in small towns are growing at nearly twice the rate as queries for major metropolitan areas, says Glenn Kelman, CEO of Redfin.

No matter what part of the country you’re thinking about moving to, houses in rural areas are far less expensive. I’m still within driving distance of Boston, but I pay far less than the figures above for a cottage with more than double the square footage on two acres of land.

According to Jeff Rose of Forbes, “Not only is it possible to purchase a home in a small rural community at a fraction of the cost of a similar property in a large metro area, but it’s also possible to buy land and have a custom home built.”

As long as you can get onto the internet, your work routine will remain virtually identical when you move. You can attend Zoom meetings from 20 miles away or 2,000. Banking and investing are just as easy — in fact, online banking and brokerages mean you won’t need to change anything if you relocate.

You’re closer to the great outdoors

Okay, I admit it: cities are fun. They’ve got bars, restaurants, live music, theaters, sports teams, museums — and, well, people. Lots of people, which was great until the pandemic struck. Many traditional urban activities aren’t possible right now, but even the ones that haven’t been restricted leave me feeling anxious.

On the flip side, it’s easy to find low-risk stuff to do during all four seasons in the country. I regularly head to the trails with my rescue husky and have seen more hikers, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, photographers, birdwatchers and picnickers than I ever did before 2020. Once I even ran into an entire coven of Wiccans at some haunted prison ground ruins in a state park.

If you want to be near water, there are plenty of inexpensive areas populated with more lakes than people. Towns near Lake Tahoe and Lake Winnipesaukee have morphed into real-estate hot spots, but you can also buy or rent cheaper homes in lesser-known regions.

After you log off your laptop, you can kayak, paddleboard or sail without worrying about crowds. Paddleboarding is only one of the water sports that has experienced explosive growth in rural areas since the pandemic hit.

Just as many people are heading for the mountains. Some sports store managers report the demand for ski equipment has been so high they can’t keep up with it this year. Normally, I’m not a winter person — at all. I much prefer to stay inside and read by the fire. But I’ve changed since the pandemic. Hiking on snowy trails with my husky makes me almost forget how crazy the world is right now. I feel free.

Should you make a move? Or maybe the better question is, can you? With the next year or two more than a little uncertain, it may be better to hold off on major life changes. On the other hand, relocating during the pandemic may offer you the chance to significantly improve your health, your finances and your quality of life.

To quote one of my favorite writers, Cheryl Strayed, author of Wild:

“It was an idea, vague and outlandish, full of promise and mystery.”

