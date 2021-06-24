WVCS District expands plans for 2021-22 athletics; summer programs set to begin

WEST VALLEY – The West Valley Central School Board of Education announced the addition of two athletic teams for the 2021-22 season at its June 22 meeting. The board approved a motion to combine with Springville-Griffith Institute for girls volleyball and girls swimming for fall 2021. The announcement comes on the heels of a collaboration with Holland Central School to combine for boys and girls soccer at the board’s last meeting earlier this month. The district will now compete in four sports this fall with the new additions and previously announced cross country teams. In addition to the athletics additions, Superintendent Dr. Taweepon Farrar stated that the district is also “working on (adding) winter sports.”