MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has annulled the sanctions imposed on the clubs backing the Super League. The ruling by the court declared null a battery of disciplinary measures by UEFA that nine of the 12 clubs behind the Super League agreed to in May. It voided the agreement that the nine clubs give back 5% of revenue for one season in Europe and a combined 15-million-euro “goodwill" payment, among others. The judge says that UEFA clearly “failed to comply” with the stay he issued in April against any action taken to punish the Super League clubs.