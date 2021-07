Hamish McRae’s Tuesday article is probably predicting the likely outcome of the pandemic. But has the pandemic changed things forever?. For most people, it is personal circumstances that will dictate their reaction to Covid. If they have, or can find, a property with enough space and connectivity to work from home most of the time, they will choose to do so. The problem is supply and demand. The countryside will not be built over. Large towns and cities will not wither, much. We cannot build enough houses to meet demand, and most houses being built do not facilitate home working for two adults with two children or even a single adult in most cases.