Last week MDN told you about an unplanned outage at two MarkWest natural gas processing plants located in West Virginia (see Unplanned Outage at 2 WV MarkWest Plants Knocks 2.4 Bcf/d Offline). We have more details about what happened that led to the shutdowns. More importantly, we have new information that the outage is now over and full production capacity has been restored at the two plants.