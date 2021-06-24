Imagine if some threads had tenure

Always thought it was a bad idea, somewhat self-serving in academia. Historically, it's basically declaring someone's thinking to be genius, a intrinsic value to society, so that person is declared protected from other things like politics. so yeah, you might have a few - eg 2 or 3 of those around. But not everybody. I guess it's morphed to being another job perk. It's self serving in that a) you can't lose your job and b) the notion that your thinking is original and great. Sure you're smart but c'mon in most cases.