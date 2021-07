Actor Jerry Orbach is one of “Law & Order”‘s longest-serving regular cast members on the show. Orbach played New York City police detective Lennie Briscoe for 12 years (1992-2004) before he passed in 2004. His final scenes came with the second episode of the spin-off series, “Law & Order: Trial by Jury.” However, Jerry Orbach had been diagnosed with prostate cancer shortly before filming started for the new series. By the time the cast and crew showed up for the second episode, Orbach was extremely ill. During an interview in 2018, “Law & Order” writer, Walon Green talked about Orbach’s final moments on set.